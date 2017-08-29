Béla Kun’s grandson: Putin’s visit chance to extend natural gas contract with Russia

M1, Hungary’s main state-run television broadcaster, aired an interview with Russia expert and historian Miklós Kun on Monday morning shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Budapest. The Russian-born Kun is none other than the grandson of Béla Kun, the leader of the short-lived Hungarian Soviet Republic of 1919 who fled to Russia after Romania troops occupied Budapest accompanied by forces loyal to Admiral (and future regent) Miklós Horthy.

According to a summary of the interview posted on hirado.hu, Hungary’s state-run news website, Kun had the following to say about Putin’s visit to Budapest:

The western media abuses Russia but they are also surprised because according to the [Russian] statistical office, [Russia’s GDP] grew by 2.6 percent in the second quarter of this year;

Adjustments to Russia’s import trends have had a positive effect on Russia’s agriculture sector;

Before Josip Tito came to Budapest in 1947, his partisan generals came to the country to develop a protection strategy with Hungary’s security apparatus. There were Hungarian police and soldiers on rooftops protecting the leader; and

Putin’s visit is a positive event, and it is important because the two leaders will likely discuss the terms of extending Hungary’s gas agreement with Russia.

And last but not least:

“I think it is positive that Putin is here. Why do I think that this is positive? Because our forefather Árpád [9th century] brought us here. There is no gas here. There is no oil. Back then, there were no hydroelectric plants. This is now very important for us, especially because we can extend our natural gas contract [with Russia].”