BKV workers receive 15 percent wage increase

Workers at Budapest’s public transit authority (BKV) will receive a 15 percent wage hike this year, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós announced at a press conference Friday. The pay increase, negotiated with BKV workers unions, will be financed by a 50-50 contribution of some HUF 7 billion (USD 24.5 million) from the Budapest city government and the transport authority.

The wage increase will apply retroactively to January this year, and averts a planned eight-day strike by BKV workers that was to have gone into effect April 18. Labor unions suspended the planned strike on April 7 after Tarlós offered a 10+5 percent wage increase, which was agreed upon this week and will be formally signed on Tuesday.

The unions earlier argued that they too should benefit from the three-year, 30 percent wage increase at public companies that was awarded by the government earlier this year. Tarlós, however, argues that this year’s 15 percent rise at BKV is higher than that received by other public employees.

Increased wages could remedy an increasingly dire labor shortage at the transport company. 10 percent of BKV’s 9,600 employees left in 2016, including skilled laborers – 26 engineers, 248 skilled workers, and 452 drivers left last year. BKV will reportedly have to hire some 1,000 workers this year, which, before the wage increase, might have proved difficult as insufficient applications for employment were coming in despite recruitment attempts.