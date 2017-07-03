Bokros: Orbán is a fascist

Chairman of the micro party Movement for a Modern Hungary (MOMA) Lajos Bokros has penned an open letter in which he declares that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is a fascist. Bokros, the former Minister of Finance for the socialist Gyula Horn government, wrote the letter in response to a recently implemented government propaganda campaign which features a laughing George Soros and the text, “99% reject illegal immigration. We won’t let Soros have the last laugh!”

The campaign also includes a television spot which declares that Soros “supports the settlement of illegal immigrants and would eliminate borders. This is outrageous! His policies would ruin Hungary. We won’t let Soros have the last laugh! Commissioned by the Hungarian Government.”

Bokros asserts in his letter that the ads are an example of open anti-semitism, and suggests that the government has reached a new “Goebbels level” with the campaign, referring to the notorious Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Here is a translation of Bokros’ letter: