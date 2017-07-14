Brewery owned by Matolcsy’s relatives to be main beer supplier at FINA

National Bank governor György Matolcsy’s family is doing just fine. His cousins, for example, recently bought a loss-making brewery in June, received a nice tax-break from parliament a few weeks later, and are now the main suppliers of beer at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

In June, it was reported that Matolcsy’s cousins – Tamás and Zoltán Szemerey – had acquired the large brewery in Pécs. According to 444.hu, the struggling brewery had generated an average of around half a billion forints in losses in recent years.

Less than two weeks after news broke of the brewery’s acquisition, parliament adopted legislation granting tax-breaks to certain breweries. According to online business daily Napi.hu, the biggest beneficiary would be Matolcsy’s cousins’ newly acquired brewery.

Now, it is being reported that the Pécs brewery has been selected to be the main beer supplier at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest and Balatonfüred from July 14-30. This latest development was first reported by szabadpecs.hu, and later confirmed by okpecs.hu.