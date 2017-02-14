Company connected to Lőrinc Mészáros paid off billions in Orbán family debt

A public information request has revealed that a company connected to Lőrinc Mészáros, personal friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his alleged strawman, secretly paid off a debt owed by relatives of the prime minister which totaled some HUF 3.2 billion (~USD 11 million).

Cider Alma Kft., a parent company of several smaller businesses run by Orbán’s brother-in-law and nephew, reportedly received a HUF 3.2 billion loan from the state-owned Hungarian National Trade House (HNTH) which had long gone unpaid. 444.hu reported that as of September 2016, only HUF 280 million had been paid back to the trade house. Then, at the end of December, the remaining debt was suddenly paid off by what the HNTH would only say was “a third party.”

The HNTH would not comply with requests to reveal who had paid the debt, but news station Hir TV filed a public information request and learned that Hórusz Faktorház Zrt. had provided the money. That company is owned by Péter Balczó, who co-owns another company with a close business associate of Mészáros. Excepting Mészáros, no other connections between Hórusz Faktorház and Cider Alma are known at this time.