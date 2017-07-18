Csongrád county may be renamed Csongrád-Csanád

The Csongrád county general assembly has voted to change the county’s name to Csongrád-Csanád, reports news site hvg.hu.

The assembly adopted the name change with a vote of 13 “yes”, one “no” and one abstention, after consulting with historians. The Csongrád county general assembly did not, however, conduct an impact study, so the potential costs of the name change are still unknown.

Minister in Charge of the Prime Minister’s Office János Lázár – who is a native of Csongrád county – wrote a letter to several county assemblies in April asking them to consider changing the counties’ names back to historic names, arguing that the current names “do not fully represent the heritage of historic Hungary’s counties within the area of today’s Hungary.”

Csanád county was an administrative county within the kingdom of Hungary until its merging with neighboring counties after the conclusion of the First World War.

Pest county – which was close to being renamed Pest-Pilis – requested an impact study from the Prime Minister’s Office to estimate costs of the name change. As the Prime Minister’s Office failed to deliver a study on time, and historians confirmed that the county which was once known officially as Pest-Pilis-Solt-Kiskun had always been called simply Pest, the Pest county general assembly voted down the proposal.

The decision of the Csongrád county assembly must be accepted by the National Assembly, which will discuss the case no earlier than September.