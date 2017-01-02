“Dangerous” smog alert issued in Budapest, other cities

A smog alert was issued in Budapest Monday by mayor István Tarlós after air quality measurements exceeded acceptable limits for two consecutive days. The alert must be issued when levels of particulate matter in the air could have adverse short-term effects on the health of vulnerable segments of the city’s population, including children, the elderly, and the chronically ill, index.hu reports.

A statement issued by the mayor’s office encourages citizens to comply with voluntary measures to reduce the smog, including restricting the use of wood and oil burning appliances in the city’s suburban outskirts, and giving priority to public transportation over the use of private vehicles.

According to the National Health Center (OKK), Budapest is one of six Hungarian cities where the air quality alert level has been bumped to red or “dangerous”: Szeged, Tököl, Miskolc, Szazhalombatta and Sajószentpéter also have dangerous air, and an additional 12 cities’ air is now classified as “unhealthy.” The OKK raised the alert level for Budapest Monday from Sunday’s “unhealthy” level after measurements worsened on the second day of the year.