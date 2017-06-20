Demolishing top floors of panel buildings unfeasible says Fidesz MP

The demolishing the top floors of panel buildings proposed by Minister overseeing the office of the Prime Minister János Lázár is not feasible in Hungarian residential areas according to Fidesz MP Tamás László reports Hungarian news site index.hu.

According to László, the German examples to which János Lázár and his colleagues are referring is not comparable with Hungarian conditions. On the one hand 30-40 percent of the apartments there were uninhabited. On the other hand, the vast majority of the apartments […] some 95 percent of them were in community property,’ said László in his blog.

’These two factors alone mean that this model is not applicable in Hungarian residential areas since the apartments in question are not empty,’ concluded László who believes the lack of parking and community space to constitute a much bigger problem.

A certified architect and structural engineer, László’s comments came after Lázár proposed an ambitious plan to decommission the upper floors of old socialist era panel buildings as they are too hot in the summer time. Claiming that the renovation of these buildings was not economical (in Germany the vacated upper floors were demolished and new roofs built in their place), Lázár stated that everybody who lives in panel buildings should move to detached houses.

According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH) data, in 2011 more than 2.5 million people live in more than 500,000 panel building flats. According to the daily online’s calculations, building detached houses for all these people would cost HUF 10 trillion (USD 36 billion). Even if only the top floors are decommissioned, new detached houses for the inhabitants would cost approximately HUF 1 trillion (USD 3.6 billion), estimates index.hu.