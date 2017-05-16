Editor-in-chief of Index.hu resigns

Gergely Dudás (above) has resigned as editor-in-chief of Index.hu, media industry publication Kreatív.hu reported Tuesday.

Dudás reportedly resigned on his own accord and could be replaced by Attila Tóth-Szenesi, editor of Index’s politics section, who asked for a vote of confidence from his colleagues before taking over. Dudás reportedly told the staff that he had not experienced any political pressure from Index’s new owner.

Index.hu is one of Hungary’s most prominent online news outlets. It was acquired recently when oligarch-in-exile Lajos Simicska exercised an option to buy the outlet from its previous owner, Zoltán Spéder, another oligarch-in-exile who recently fell out of favor with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Simicska then passed ownership of Index.hu to Magyar Fejlődésért Alapítvány, a freshly-created foundation headed by Index.hu’s chief legal expert László Bodolai.

Dudás had worked at Index.hu for thirteen years, and as editor-in-chief since 2013. There is no information yet on where he will continue his career.

In April, shortly after Simicska bought Index.hu, Dudás told ATV that he would quit if there was any outside pressure to influence its content.