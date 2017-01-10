Együtt to protest February Orbán-Putin meeting in Budapest

Opposition party Együtt (Together) will organize a protest to heckle Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s February meeting in Budapest with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports 444.hu.

“We are organizing another whistling concert for Viktor Orbán on February 2nd,” the organizers wrote in a Facebook event.

“This time Vladimir Putin will be there with him, from whom the Hungarian prime minister is diligently learning illiberal governance, the badgering of civil organizations, the limiting of free press, theft, and the enhancement of family assets.”

The party previously organized a protest of an Orbán speech on October 23, the anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian revolution and one of Hungary’s most important national holidays.

Confrontations between the protesters, who blew into whistles during Orbán’s speech, and Orbán supporters culminated with some reports of physical assault, and Együtt party co-chair Péter Juhász, who organized the event, was prevented by private security from entering the square. Juhász, along with Együtt president Viktor Szigetvári and Együtt MP Zsuzsanna Szelényi will speak at the protest at Kossuth Lajos square.