Együtt will still protest Putin visit despite counter-terrorism force decree

A planned protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Budapest visit may be disrupted by Hungary’s counter-terrorism force (TEK). The protest, planned by opposition party Együtt (Together), is scheduled to take place at 6 o’clock Thursday evening at Kossuth square, adjacent to the Parliament. Együtt had earlier been supplied with all necessary permits to hold the demonstration, but TEK aims to close the entire Kossuth square and the adjacent Alkotmány street to all traffic which would effectively prevent the protest, index.hu reports.

According to a document released by TEK, a large portion of the area near the Parliament will be cordoned off on February 2, and only those showing proof of residence within the area will be allowed in.

Együtt has objected to TEK’s plans, saying that their constitutionally protected rights to protest cannot be overridden by the counter-terrorism force. Party chairman Viktor Szigetvári has written a letter to TEK director János Hajdu, declaring that “[TEK] cannot legally do this, which is why we will definitely be there, even if they use water cannons to try and prevent us!”

Együtt announced its plans to heckle the Putin-Orbán meeting on January 10, declaring that they would hold a second “whistle concert” similar to disruptions of a speech Orbán delivered at Kossuth square on October 23, the anniversary of the Hungarian revolution.

“This time Vladimir Putin will be there with him, from whom the Hungarian prime minister is diligently learning illiberal governance, the badgering of civil organizations, the limiting of free press, theft and the enhancement of family assets,” Együtt wrote on the Facebook event for the February 2 protest.

Preparations are already being made in Budapest for Putin’s visit: parking restrictions will go into effect beginning Tuesday evening in several points in the city, including the entirety of Andrássy út. According to reports, manhole covers are being welded shut in places where Putin’s motorcade will pass on Thursday. Putin’s last visit to the city was in February, 2015.