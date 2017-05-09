Election commission rejects Momentum referendum questions on Lex CEU

The National Election Commission (NVB) has rejected six referendum questions submitted on behalf of fledgling political party Momentum, which would have challenged the government’s recent modifications to Hungary’s higher education law.

All six questions, submitted by private citizen and Momentum board member Barnabás Kádár on behalf of the party, were rejected by the Fidesz-majority NVB on the grounds that they were not posed clearly and that, since they explicitly addressed conditions faced by Central European University as a result of the modified law, would have negatively affected other foreign universities operating in Hungary.

According to index.hu, elected member of the NVB Mrs. Áron Tóta argued that by submitting so many referendum questions at once for consideration by the commission, referendum procedures had been “degraded into a quasi prize-winning game.”

Momentum had earlier submitted referendum questions which aimed to hold a vote on whether term limits ought to be imposed on prime ministers, but those questions too were rejected by the NVB. Momentum is contesting that ruling in Hungary’s highest court, the Curia.

A referendum question on the higher education law was also proposed by opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK), but was rejected by the commission.

Deputy leader for Fidesz’s parliamentary delegation Gergely Gulyás told pro-government Magyar Idők in April that the recent wave of referendum proposals coming before the NVB from “opposition parties and civilians” would not be able to pass through all required legal processes in time to approve them before next year’s elections. As Magyar Idők reported, at that time more than 60 referendum questions had been submitted this year to the commission, but not a single one was approved.