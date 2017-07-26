EU Court Advocate General recommends dismissal of case by Hungary and Slovakia challenging refugee relocation

Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union Yves Bot recommended judges to dismiss the case brought by Slovakia and Hungary challenging the obligatory relocation of asylum-seekers across the bloc, reports Index.hu.

“That mechanism is actually a proportionate means of enabling Greece and Italy to deal with the impact of the 2015 migration crisis,” reads the statement issued by the Court.

In response to the migration crisis that affected Europe in the summer of 2015, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision in order to help Italy and Greece deal with the massive inflow of migrants. The decision provided for the relocation from those two countries to other EU Member States, over a period of two years, of 120,000 persons in clear need of international protection.

Slovakia and Hungary which, like the Czech Republic and Romania, voted against the adoption of the decision in the Council, have asked the Court of Justice to annul the decision. Hungary and Slovakia argued that the decision was compromised by procedural errors, and was neither a suitable response to the migrant crisis nor necessary for that purpose.

The contested decision was adopted on the basis of Article 78 of the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union, which provides that “in the event of one or more Member States being confronted by an emergency situation characterized by a sudden inflow of nationals of third countries, the Council, on a proposal from the [European] Commission, may adopt provisional measures for the benefit of the Member State(s) concerned. It shall act after consulting the European Parliament”.

Slovakia and Hungary argued that based on this article, no resolution can be made that modifies laws already in force, for example the Dublin III regulation which stipulates that asylum applications must be judged by the Member State through which the asylum seeker first entered the EU.

The Advocate General rejected this argument as Article 78 permits the adoption of measures which, in order to address a clearly identified emergency situation, may deviate temporarily and on specific points from legislative acts in asylum matters.

The Advocate General argued that the “temporal scope of the contested decision (from 25 September 2015 to 26 September 2017) is precisely delineated and therefore its provisional nature cannot be disputed”.

The Advocate General also dismissed the critique that the decision is not a suitable and effective response to the migrant crisis by stating that the “limited efficacy can be explained by a series of factors including the partial or total failure of certain Member States (including Slovakia and Hungary) to implement the contested decision”.

The Advocate General’s opinion is not binding on the Court of Justice. It is the role of the Advocate General to propose to the Court, in complete independence, a legal solution to the cases for which they are responsible. The Judges of the Court are now beginning their deliberations in this case. Judgment will be given at a later date.

The decision of Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland to not accept asylum-seekers at all led to protracted disputes in the EU over the bloc’s policy on immigration and border protection. The grossly exaggerated statement by the Hungarian government that the EU wants to resettle thousands of immigrants in the country has become a central topic of the government’s fear-mongering and EU-bashing propaganda.