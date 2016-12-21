Evictions surged in 2016

More than 3,100 families have been evicted from their homes since a legal moratorium on foreclosures expired in March of this year, writes online daily mno.hu. Three times as many evictions took place during the last nine months of 2016 than in all of 2012 (700) and 2013 (550) combined.

Of those evicted (or otherwise compelled to leave their homes), more than 1,400 families did so on the basis of court orders. More than 1,450 families left their homes after they were auctioned off to settle their debts. Only 260 evictions involved the forced removal of squatters.

According to the conservative online daily, over 10,000 homes are scheduled to be auctioned off in the near future.