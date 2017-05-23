At least 22 people are dead and 59 were injured in an apparent terror attack at a pop music concert in Manchester, England Monday night. Statements from the Greater Manchester Police indicate that the attack was committed by a single perpetrator who used an improvised explosive device to carry out the suicide bombing. The suspect was confirmed dead by police.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the identity of the attacker, but are investigating whether he acted as part of a broader network. The attack was the deadliest in Britain since the 7/7 bombings in London in 2005 which killed 52 people.

Children were among the victims of the attack. U.K. home secretary Amber Rudd said that the bombing had deliberately targeted children and young people, who were in high attendance at the pop concert.

Fidesz communications director Balázs Hidvéghi issued a statement on behalf of his party, placing blame for the atrocity on EU immigration policy.

According to Hidvéghi, Fidesz “was greatly disturbed to hear of the Manchester attack,” but that the atrocity “reaffirms our goal to protect our borders by all available means.”

“We ask again how many innocent European people must die for Brussels to change its misguided immigration policy?” Hidvéghi continued. “Mass migration has brought the threat of terror to European citizens, and now young people and children are not exceptions.”

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.