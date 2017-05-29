Fidesz mayor of Castle District is under investigation for misappropriation of funds

Gábor Tamás Nagy, the Fidesz mayor of the historical Castle District of Budapest who has rented a council-owned 71-square-meter apartment for way under market prices, and uses two council-owned cars while he lives 200 meters from the Council Hall, is under investigation for misappropriation of funds, according to mno.hu.

Nagy came into the limelight last year when index.hu reported that he rents a 71-square-meter apartment for a paltry HUF 81,203 a month in the most expensive district of Budapest. Based on the information provided by a real-estate search site, a similar-sized apartment just a few streets away costs more than four times as much, HUF 370,000. According to Nagy’s wealth declaration, he owns a 69-square-meter apartment in District XI and a 3,500-square-meter holiday resort in Leányfalu, north of Budapest.

This year it turned out that Nagy has been using two cars both owned by the District Council. He made parking free for electric cars in the Castle District in 2015, a year after he acquired a council-owned Nissan Leaf electric car. Later the District Council denied that Nagy uses the other car as well. They stated that the “District Council owns a Lexus Hybrid car since 2015, which is not used by the mayor himself.” The council failed to communicate exactly who is entitled to drive the car.

According to Magyar Nemzet, the Budapest Police Headquarters’ (BRFK) Corruption and anti-economic crime department is investigating both cases.