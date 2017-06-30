Fidesz VP Szilárd Németh compares Soros-sponsored NGOs to Cosa Nostra

On Friday, Fidesz VP Szilárd Németh held a press conference to let it be known that organizations that have received funding from George Soros are “fake” and only seek to undermine Hungary’s constitutional and democratic order by challenging Fidesz’s recently adopted NGO-stigmatizing bill.

Németh went on to name the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and Amnesty International before, according to Index.hu, saying these organizations operate like the Cosa Nostra in Italy.

The Fidesz VP also said that George Soros uses these “mafia networks” to carry out his plan to import 1-1.5 million immigrants into Europe, but Hungary’s border fence and family subsidies stand in the way Soros’ plan.

Németh’s statements – and those made by other Fidesz politicians – signal an early start to the 2018 national elections.

“There will be no pardon when it comes to Hungary’s security. There is no making excuses, no philanthropic blabla, no liberal gobbledegook. There is only law, legislation, power, and defense,” Orbán recent said.

Taken together with Németh’s statements from Friday, the messages coming out of Fidesz offer a grim foreshadowing of what to expect in the coming months.