Former KDNP politician under investigation for child endangerment receives new appointment

Former Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) politician and deputy mayor of Körmend Ferenc Szabó (pictured), who is currently under investigation for endangering a minor, was appointed as a member of the Social Affairs Committee of the City Council of his hometown, according to Nyugat.hu.

The investigation started in February after it was revealed that the 56-year-old family man Nagy had been having an affair with a local minor high school girl whom he had taught in an elementary school where he works as a teacher and deputy headmaster.

Nagy – while he denied the accusations – immediately quit KDNP and resigned as deputy mayor, but kept his council membership. He named changes in his private life and increased workload as reasons for his resignation to the state news agency (MTI).

According to Nyugat.hu, the local police force passed the investigation to the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters due to the politician’s involvement.