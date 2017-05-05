Former LMP politician stages protest in Orbán’s hometown

Former Politics Can Be Different (LMP) MP and politician Gábor Vágó is organizing an anti-corruption protest in Viktor Orbán’s hometown of Felcsút on May 20. The activist says the protest will mark the kick-off of a signature-drive campaign for a referendum question that would seek to extend the statute of limitations for criminal corruption cases to ten years.

Earlier this week, the National Election Committee approved a referendum question submitted by Vágó. The question reads,

“Do you agree that crimes of corruption should be punishable at least 10 years after they are committed?”

According to Vágó, what Felcsút mayor and businessman Lőrinc Mészáros earns in one hour goes well beyond the total assets listed in Prime Minister Orbán’s own asset declaration.

“They must be made to know that one day they will pay for their crimes! They will be held to account! There will be a referendum on corruption!” Vágó wrote.