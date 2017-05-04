Former newspaper editor-in-chief becomes casualty of shrinking media environment, opens sausage stand

Half a year ago, László Póré was editor-in-chief for county newspaper Dunántúli Napló and a director of Mediaworks Hungary Zrt. (a position requiring him to supervise another seven county newspapers). Today, he’s selling sausages as a street vendor in the southern Hungarian city Pécs.

Alas, Lőrinc Mészáros’ acquisition of Mediaworks hasn’t worked out well for everybody. Póré was forced to leave Mediaworks after Mészáros’ bought the publisher, and had to make a decision.

“When it happened, I had to decide what to do,” he said. “If I would choose media, then it’s only Budapest, but that would have required me to completely wind up our family’s life in Pécs, and we didn’t want to do that. But if we chose to stay in Pécs, then I’d probably have to do sales, something I didn’t feel has much prospects. That’s why I decided to open a sausage [stand],” Póré told a former colleague now writing for szabadpecs.hu.

The former editor-in-chief and casualty of government-friendly businessman Lőrinc Mészáros’s epic rise, now close to 50 years of age, made the unlikely jump into the sausage-selling business in a parking lot in Pécs. You can’t eat at his stand on the weekends because he’s out selling sausages at festivals elsewhere in the region.