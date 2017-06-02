Friend of Minister of National Development developed sexshop from EU funds

A friend of Christian Democrat (KDNP) MP and Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták allegedly used EU funds to develop a sex shop in Seszták’s hometown of Kisvárda, reports 24.hu.

The business received HUF 3.6 million five years ago from the economic development operative program (GOP), which aims to develop small enterprises, to set up a gift shop. Soon after acquiring the funds, however, came a radical change in the small business’ profile.

Now the store bears the name „Sex toys and funny gifts.” A small board in the front window of the enterprise still proudly affirms that “This project has been realized with the support of the European Union, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.”

Minister Seszták and his wife seem to be good friends with the owners of the sex shop: owner Mrs Kecskés, often posts photos of Seszták – some of which feature the two posing together – on her Facebook page.

After publishing the article, 24.hu was contacted by one of the owners who stated that the EU funds were acquired as a loan that was spent on building the shop itself. They said they will remove the board from the window since they already paid back the loan and the obligation to publicize the aid no longer applies.

Just like Felcsút – the hometown of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán – Kisvárda has experienced a boom in development and aid since the lawyer-turned-Christian Democrat politician Seszták became the Minister of National Development. At the end of last year when the government miraculously found billions of forints in spare change in the 2016 budget, Kisvárda received HUF 6.8 billion, from which HUF 250 million were spent exclusively on freshening up Seszták’s constituency.