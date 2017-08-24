Government diverts $350,000 from child protection services to Tour de Hongrie

The government will use the HUF 90 million (USD 350,000) it took away from child protection in June to fund the Tour de Hongrie bicycle race, reports Magyar Nemzet.

It was revealed in early July that, according to a government resolution published in Magyar Közlöny, the official gazette, the government will re-allocate HUF 90,315,000 of social aid from remnants of last year’s budget surplus to sports funding. The exact utilization of this sum, however, was not disclosed to the public. The move caused public outcry forcing the Ministry of Human Resources to release a statement assuring the public next year’s budget will provide a bigger budget to social and child protection areas, and refuting the press’s claims that the government had withdrawn any funding from child protection. However, the ministry failed to mention the fate of the HUF 90 million that it had indeed withdrawn from the social field.

Eventually, Magyar Nemzet filed a public data request to the Ministry of Human Resources to find out the fate of the withdrawn funds. According to the ministry’s reply, the sum will be spent on “the annual organizing of the Tour de Hongrie national bicycle circuit race” and “securing its long-term improvement”.

Coincidentally a number of government officials are participating in this year’s Tour de Hongrie, including Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták, Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas, government commissioner responsible for cycling Máriusz Révész and sports undersecretary Tünde Szabó.