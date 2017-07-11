Government gives itself a big raise

The government has announced that it drew some HUF 22.4 billion (USD 83 million) from its budgetary reserves last week.

In mid-June, the National Assembly adopted legislation modifying this year’s budget (which was adopted one year ago). The modifications, in addition to granting an additional HUF 20 billion for investments related to the expansion of the Paks nuclear plant, green-lighted HUF 10 billion for renovations to the military’s Mi-24 military helicopters and HUF 17 billion towards efforts to improve Hungary’s demographic decline.

Despite modifying the budget in June, the government could not make any more expenditures from the budget surplus until after June 30. (By law, a maximum 40 percent of the surplus can be spent by June 30. )

The government spent the maximum allowed sum in the first half of the year, and on July 7 appropriated the further HUF 22.4 billion in expenditures that popped up in last week’s Magyar Közlöny – the Hungarian Gazette, an official bulletin listing government decrees. (Hungarian law now allows the government to decide budgetary issues unilaterally by means of government decree. And decree they did!)

According to Napi.hu, the government neglected to mention its appropriations during the most recent marathon government press conference, and no justification for the spending was ever made public. Here’s where some of that money went (those items in excess of HUF 500 million):

HUF 4.68 billion to the Office of the Prime Minister for renovations, construction,

HUF 3.55 billion to the Ministry of National Economy’s Public Procurement Administration,

HUF 2.01 billion to the Ministry of National Development to cover the costs of public-private partnership projects,

HUF 1.33 billion for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade investments,

HUF 1 billion for the Ministry of Human Resources’ “János Arany Commemoration Year” program,

HUF 1.01 billion for the Ministry of Human Resources’ “Zoltán Kodály Commemoration Year” program, and

HUF 3.08 billion for the Ministry of Human Resources’ support of church-related investments.

The Ministry of Human Resources’ support for the church-related project does not show what these funds will be used for. In other words, this money could be used for anything ranging from building churches to school renovations. This is not the first (or last) big allocation for churches before Hungary’s 2018 national elections. In late 2016, the government quietly appropriated more than USD 400 million to churches…

Antal Rogán’s propaganda ministry also received an additional HUF 232.5 million to “defend and develop Hungarian public legal thinking and Hungarian cultural values”.