Government threw away HUF 377 million on gift vouchers for pensioners abroad

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced in November that the Hungarian government would be giving each of Hungary’s 2.8 million pensioners a gift of HUF 10,000 (USD 34) before the new year in “a gesture, an expression of respect for pensioners.” The gifts, in the form of Erzsébet Utalvány vouchers, would come at a cost of some HUF 28 billion (USD 96 million), to which the government helped itself from the country’s emergency reserve budget. After initially vacillating on how the vouchers would be delivered, the government settled on tasking the Hungarian postal service with the job at a cost of HUF 400 per delivery, or some HUF 1.1 billion (USD 3.8 million).

The prime minister also wrote a letter, hand-delivered in a separate envelope to every pensioner, which Magyar Nemzet estimates may have cost some HUF 170-180 million. (The government is still calculating the costs of sending these letters.)

New reports indicate that the Hungarian postal service also delivered vouchers to 32,550 Hungarian pensioners in 71 countries around the world, all places where the Erzsébet Utalvány is not accepted as payment. That translates to HUF 325 million (USD 1.1 million) worth of vouchers sent to pensioners who are unable to spend them where they live. Additionally, the post charged an average of HUF 1,600 to send the vouchers abroad, adding up to HUF 52 million (USD 180,000) in postal charges. All told, the nation’s taxpayers spent some HUF 377 million (USD 1.3 million) on gift vouchers sent to places where they cannot be used.

For instance, Erzsébet Utalvány vouchers were reportedly sent via airmail to Hungarian pensioners in Australia, who told RTL Klub that they can’t spend the gift in any way, and they don’t understand why the government spent money on them.