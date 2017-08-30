Gov’t to purchase temple for Russian Orthodox Church in Tokaj

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has instructed his government to purchase Tokaj’s St. Michael Temple for the Hungarian Archdiocese of the Russian Orthodox Church according to a government decree published in the national gazette on Monday, reports daily online 444.hu. The publication of the decree signed by Orbán coincided with the arrival in Budapest of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, his second visit to Hungary this year. The Hungarian government will pay HUF 313.8 million (USD 1.25 million) for the temple, which will then fall under the direction of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The decree orders Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga to appropriate funds for the purchase and for Minister for Human Resources Zoltán Bolag to arrange for the transaction between the Hungarian government and the Hungarian Archdiocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.