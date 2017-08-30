Gusztáv Merényi Hospital’s gerontology ward infested with rodents

The gerontology ward of Gusztáv Merényi Hospital in Budapest is infested with rodents according to RTL Klub. Hospital staff claim management has done nothing about the problem despite knowing about it for months.

Employees complain of strange odors, with rat urine everywhere. They assert the ward is infested with lice and other insects, and claim the ceiling came crashing down with a rat in the dining area.

According to one employee, rats come out at night to look around and mice are running around everywhere.

A statement from the State Healthcare Center (ÁEK) confirmed the presence “of a small animal” but denies the ceiling collapsed. According to the statement, management has ordered that rodent control take place in the ward.

In 2015, Index.hu published an exposé about conditions at the Gusztáv Merényi Hospital’s psychiatric ward.

Back then, Károly Molnár, president of the Hungarian Society of Psychiatrists, said the hospital’s in-patient ward does not meet the minimum standards of modern psychiatric care. He said that in addition to the poor conditions, the psychiatric was understaffed, as a result of which patients lacked adequate supervision.

The past two months have witnessed one patient club another to death and another leap out of the ward’s window.