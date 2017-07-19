Hungarian government has met with state of New York twice in 4 months over Lex CEU

Four months since the adoption of controversial amendments to Hungary’s higher education law, also known as Lex CEU, the Hungarian government has only met with representatives of the state of New York twice on the continued operation of Central European University in Budapest, reports Index.hu.

Despite the government’s mantra that it stands ready to settle an agreement about CEU, its failure to conclude a mutually acceptable deal with the state of New York (where CEU is accredited) seems to indicate its stated intentions are merely lip service to critical international opinion.

“CEU does not participate in the talks,” the press department of the university informed Index. “As far as we know two meetings took place so far, one on the telephone and a personal meeting in New York. Unfortunately we do not know when an agreement might be born as a result of the negotiations.”

The university, founded more than 25 years ago by Hungarian-born American financier and philanthropist George Soros, came under existential threat after the Fidesz-KNDP ruling coalition passed modifications to Hungary’s higher education law in April that would render CEU’s continued operation in Budapest nearly impossible. The law received widespread international condemnation, and numerous procedures have been launched against Hungary in the European Commission and European Parliament in an attempt to get the government to rescind the law.

Leading government officials have repeated the government narrative for months, claiming the CEU case is just a matter of higher education policy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Sziíjjártó announced last week the settlement of a deal with the state of Maryland on the continued operation of McDaniel College (also affected by the legislation), in which he once again condemned CEU for its alleged lack of cooperation.

But prominent government members have revealed the true motivations behind the targeting of CEU.

In April Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called the CEU case a side-theatre of the war connected to the migrant crisis, and two weeks ago Minister Overseeing the Prime Minister’s Office János Lázár admitted that before Soros launched an asylum program, the Hungarian government and CEU peacefully coexisted – again underlining the political nature of the case against CEU.

Index sought comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the progress of the negotiations but did not receive an answer.