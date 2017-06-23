Hungarian online gambling regulations violate basic principles of EU, says European Court of Justice

The Hungarian regulation of online gambling violates basic principles of the European Union declared the European Court of Justice (ECJ) reports Hungarian news site index.hu.

According to the ECJ’s verdict, a regulation that discriminates against foreign enterprises or applied in a manner that is not transparent ,or implemented in such a way as to discriminate against enterprises established in other Member States, violates the right for providing services. In a decision issued today the European Court of Justice ruled that a Hungarian law effectively preventing foreign based online gambling sites from operating in Hungary violates EU law.

The Hungarian National Assembly adopted a bill in 2015 that technically bans all foreign online gambling, poker and sports betting sites. According to the law, only those “reliable” enterprises can provide online gambling sites in Hungary that have provided such service in Hungary for at least 10 years or in another EU Member State for at least 3 years. The law was tailored to government film commissioner Andy Vajna (pictured above with his wife) and billionaire Gábor Szima, the only two individuals in Hungary authorized to operate casinos and, by extension, on-line gambling websites.

As the regulation violates the right to provide services and the principle of transparency, no sanctions can be imposed on online gambling providers based on the regulation, the ECJ concluded.