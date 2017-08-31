Hungarians living abroad could register to vote only as late as mid-March

Hungarians living abroad might only be able to register to vote in spring’s general election as late as March 18, reports Magyar Nemzet.

While ethnic Hungarian dual-citizens in neighboring countries can register to vote without limitations and automatically remain in the register for ten years, Hungarian citizens who have a permanent residence in Hungary but are working or living abroad must register on every voting occasion, and have only a 70- to 90-day time frame to do so. Hungarian citizens who work in Hungary and have a permanent residence in the country are automatically added to the register.

According to the election law, Hungarians working abroad have 70 to 90 days preceding the date of the election to register to vote, once the President has set the election date. According to the Hungarian Constitution, National Assembly elections must be held in April or May, so the earliest possible date for registration for the impending election is January 8, 2018, and the latest is March 18.

Because of obligatory registration and the fact that they can only vote at embassies and consulates that are often hundreds of kilometers away from their residence, very few Hungarians who live abroad have registered in previous elections. Out of the approximately 330,000 Hungarian citizens who lived in European countries in 2014, according to the Central Statistical Office’s calculations, only some 24,119 chose to vote in that year’s general election.

Reacting to criticism of the government’s discrimination against voters living abroad – who are usually far less supportive of the government than ethnic Hungarians beyond the border – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced at a meeting Monday that the Ministry has opened 20 new diplomatic missions since 2014, and plans to open subsidiary diplomatic offices in cities that have a high number of Hungarian inhabitants. Szíjjártó listed Edinburgh and Manchester as examples of such subsidiary offices but did not say when these could be expected to open.