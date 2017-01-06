Hungarians overpaying for natural gas

The government’s war on household utility costs notwithstanding, Hungarians are paying 10-15 percent more for natural gas than other Europeans, reports Hir TV.

Hungary’s gas reserves are sufficient to last the rest of the winter according to experts, even if record cold temperatures continue.

Energy expert Attila Holoda told the Beacon that official prices are inflexible, and therefore the price of natural gas is consistently higher in Hungary than elsewhere. He said the difference between the official prime and the European market price favored energy traders and distributors, including the state-owned Hungarian Natural Gas Trading Zrt.

So to the extent Hungary’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance plans to win the 2018 general election by mandating additional cuts to public utility costs (as it did the year preceding the 2014 election), there appears to be plenty of room for it to do so.