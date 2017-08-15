Hungary granted multinational companies $308 million in tax allowances over two year period

The government of Hungary granted HUF 80 billion (USD 308 million) worth of tax allowances to multinational companies between 2012 and 2014, according to data acquired by Politics Can Be Different (LMP), reports Magyar Nemzet.

After three years of litigation, based on a ruling of Hungary’s highest court, the Curia, LMP co-chair Bernadett Szél acquired the list of particular tax allowances provided by the Hungarian government to multinational companies between July 2012 and August 2014.

Contrary to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s statement at the Bálványos Open University and Student Camp in July, namely that he had personally taken away money from multinational corporations and given it to Hungarian families, the data suggests that the government was rather tender-hearted with its “strategic partners”.

The five companies that were strategic partners for the given time period received a total of HUF 80 billion (USD 308 million) tax allowances from the government. Details as follows:

Audi Hungária Motor Kft. – HUF 40 billion (USD 154.5 million). The German automotive company’s Hungarian subsidiary was provided a huge tax allowance in exchange for undertaking investments worth over HUF 3 billion (USD 11.6 million).

Hankook Tire Magyarország Kft. – more than HUF 17 billion (USD 65.57 million) in exchange for investments

Hamburger Hungária Erőmű Kft – HUF 8.87 billion (USD 34.26 million) in exchange for environmental protection investments

Bridgestone Tatabánya Termelő Kft. – HUF 6.6 billion (USD 25.5 million) in exchange for “significant investment”

ZF Lenksysteme Hungária Kft. – HUF 6.3 billion (USD 24.3 million) in exchange for undertaking investments in a given settlement, Maklár, based on a government decree

As Szél could only acquire data regarding corporate tax allowances between July 2012 and August 2014, the total amount of tax allowances provided to multinational companies might be even higher.

“A big fat lie”

According the LMP spokesperson Máté Kanász-Nagy, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told a “big fat lie” when he spoke about giving multinational corporations profit to families. Instead of providing tax allowances to multinational companies, the government should support small and medium size Hungarian enterprises said the opposition party spokesperson.

Although no government member commented on the data acquired by LMP, former Hungarian Democratic Forum (MDF) MP and agricultural entrepreneur György Raskó who recently came out as one of the financiers of Momentum Movement, vehemently attacked LMP saying that LMP “attacked the government with a true Maoist, radical left-wing crap because of the tax allowances”. Raskó also added that according to him Momentum “does not see the point of electoral cooperation because of statements like this,” referring to the last week announcement that they will not cooperate with LMP in next year’s general election.