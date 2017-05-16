Hungary to increase military spending in 2018

Pro-government print daily Magyar Idők (Hungarian Times) reports that military-related spending is to increase HUF 73.6 billion in 2018 to HUF 428 billion, or 1.05 percent of GDP. This is an increase of 21 percent.

The budget contains HUF 25 billion for tasks related to protecting the border. An additional HUF 95 billion is allocated to special improvements within the framework of the so-called Zrínyi program, which the government is expected to approve within the next week or two.

The print daily reports that military barracks in Hódmezővásárhely, Tata and Szolnok are to be renovated.

The ministry’s goal is for there to be volunteer reserves in all 197 of Hungary’s administrative districts.

Magyar Idők writes:“Dealing with the exceptional migratory pressure continues to be an indispensable task for the armed forces in the interest of defending Hungary and its citizens, together with the European Union.”