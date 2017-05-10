Hungary’s foreign minister vetoes EU development plan, because “immigration is a bad thing”

Ministers of foreign trade from European Union member states will meet in Brussels Thursday in preparation for the adoption of a new development strategy, which includes strategies for immigration policy as it relates to the bloc’s economic development. Included in the plan is a document titled “European Consensus on Development” which outlines a strategy of “well-managed migration and mobility” to stimulate economic growth within the bloc. The document proposes that such managed migration “can positively influence growth and sustainable development, and this positive contribution must be made compulsory.”

Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó vetoed the plan on Wednesday, saying that “it is unacceptable to the Hungarian government that the European Union would adopt such a development strategy which considers immigration a positive thing.” Szijjártó noted that “there is great indignation now” in the EU after his veto of the plan.

According to Szijjártó, numerous member states have requested that Hungary withdraw its veto, but he said that Hungary stands by its decision and that “immigration is a bad thing.”

The following are brief selections from the “Consensus on Development” document which Szijjártó rejected, according to Hungarian news wire MTI: