Kovács: NGOs conspiring with terrorist organizations and human traffickers

Fidesz ramped up its rhetoric against civil society organizations Friday when government spokesman Zoltán Kovács claimed on ATV that NGOs were conspiring with terrorist organizations and human traffickers in an “absurd coalition” to bring immigrants into Hungary. Kovács asserted that NGOs operating in Serbia had encouraged hundreds of immigrants to “commit crimes” and head toward the Hungarian border.

“How can it be that people who call themselves civil human rights protectors willingly or unwillingly conspire with or cooperate with these terrorist and human trafficking organizations?” he said on ATV’s Start program. “I was an eyewitness to these things, and those organizations explicitly provoked [refugees] into thinking they have a right to come into Hungarian territory. Not only in Serbia on the western-Balkan route, but most recently in connection with Spain’s North African enclave the suspicion was demonstrated that they are organizedly sending several hundred people to the fence.” Kovács cited no sources to verify this claim.

His allegation that Hungarian NGOs are conspiring with terrorist organizations seems ironic in light of the Hungarian government supplying a visa and residence permit to a Saudi businessman wanted by the FBI and Interpol for alleged connections to the financial networks of Islamic terrorism organizations. Ghaith Pharaon, who has been on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list since 1991, had extensive business dealings in Hungary before his death last week, including real estate deals with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law István Tiborcz. Pharaon also bought a property next door to Orbán’s Budapest residence.

According to provisions of the Geneva Convention, signatory states are forbidden from expelling refugees and from imposing penalties on those who have entered the country illegally while seeking asylum. Kovács’s claim that immigrants had been provoked by NGOs to commit crimes was in reference to those immigrants’ lawful appeals for asylum at the Hungarian border. He also claimed that the majority of those immigrants arriving at the border are not refugees fleeing war but “economic migrants.”

The government spokesman referenced earlier statements by Fidesz vice-president Szilárd Németh, saying he understood the politician’s passion. Németh came out strongly against Hungarian NGOs funded by American-Hungarian financier and philanthropist George Soros, and called for such organizations to be “swept away” because they threaten national security. Németh specifically cited the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) and Transparency International as “pseudo-civil organizations of the Soros empire” that have no place in Hungary because “their activities are contrary to the interests of the Hungarian people.”

Kovács said Németh’s specific mention of these NGOs does not reflect the position of the government, but that the government agrees with the contents of his statements. Kovács argued that certain “activist organizations” are not conducting civil activities but rather attempting to influence politics, something he views as unacceptable since “no one voted for them.” When asked why TASZ and the Helsinki Committee, both of which Fidesz recommended for state awards in 2010, had come into the government’s cross hairs, Kovács said the organizations had changed.

“At that time they wanted to restore things connected to the basic legal system and concepts of democracy, but today it’s not like that. They say they still do that but actually they just want to politicize,” he said.