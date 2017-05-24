LMP: Hundreds of millions went to government-tied companies for Paks II advertising

Data released by opposition party Politics Can Be Different (LMP) suggests that numerous pro-government media interests, think tanks and individuals have acquired substantial profits through advertising for the controversial Paks II nuclear expansion project.

In a post on her Faceboook page, LMP co-chair and MP Bernadett Szél claimed that MVM Paks II Zrt., the subsidiary of Hungary’s state-owned electricity company responsible for the Paks II nuclear plant expansion, had handed over more than HUF 400 million (USD 1.45 million) to five government-tied entities for advertising the project since 2015.

According to a table published on LMP’s website, former owner of pro-government ECHO TV and publisher of pro-government daily Magyar Hirlap Gábor Széles received HUF 100,000 million from MVM Paks II for advertising the project on television and in print.

Csaba Csetényi, friend and exclusive Pasa Park neighbor of the government’s propaganda minister Antal Rogán, made nearly HUF 67 million through his United Advertising Consortium for conducting public relations and advertising activities related to the project. (Csetényi’s companies are consistently big winners in other government propaganda campaigns.)

Pro-government quasi-think thank and pollster Századvég received some HUF 21 million for conducting public opinion polling and focus group studies related to the project.

Editor-in-chief of pro-government weekly Demokrata András Bencsik received nearly HUF 21 million for publishing informational supplements on Paks II in his newspaper.

Szél criticized the expenditures of the state-owned MVM, writing on her Facebook page, “The Paks II project company’s media expenses are the most brazen: while the government made it clear that it doesn’t care about people’s opinion regarding the [nuclear] expansion, they still spent hundreds of millions on advertising. If the people are presented with facts, then who are the ads for?”

Numerous attempts by LMP to hold a referendum on the controversial nuclear expansion were rejected by the National Elections Commission.