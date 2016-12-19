Magyar Idők: László Andor could be opposition candidate for prime minister in 2018

Former European Commissioner László Andor could be the prime ministerial candidate to rally the left-wing opposition in the 2018 election, according to print daily Magyar Idők. The pro-government newspaper reports that the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), Democratic Coalition (DK) and Together (Együtt) parties would all stand behind Andor’s candidacy.

Andor is supported by members of several opposition parties because he’s a “clean person” whose work is well-known, and he has not been involved in any scandals in recent decades, according to “several leading socialist politicians” cited by Magyar Idők.

However, Együtt chairman Viktor Szigetvári wrote on his Facebook page that “Magyar Idők didn’t write anything true about Együtt today either.” Szigetvári denied that any agreements had been made within the party on candidates for prime minister. “We need credible, individual candidates, chosen by primaries – this is the basis of regime change,” he wrote.

An economist by training, Andor has served since 1998 as a member of the Board of the Economic Section of MSZP, and as an honorary co-chair of the party since 2005. From 2005 until 2010 he was on the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), representing the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia. He was Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion in the Barroso II administration of the European Commission from 2010-2014, and is an associate professor of economic policy at Corvinus University, Budapest.

