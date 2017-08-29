Major EU-funded investment coming to Hungarian schools

The government will invest in the renovation and expansion of 527 public schools in nearly 400 settlements across Hungary, according to an announcement by Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog. The planned improvements will cost an estimated HUF 81.2 billion (USD 318 million), provided through the EU-funded Human Resources Development Operative Program.

Of the 527 affected elementary and middle schools, 436 will undergo renovations while the remaining 91 will be expanded, a project which will reportedly affect some 200,000 children. The investment will see the construction of modern classroom facilities, the renovations of language-training facilities, and the introduction of IT tools.

The developments must be completed within three years, and a detailed list of which schools are to receive the EU funding will soon be published on the ministry’s website, said Undersecretary of Public Education Zoltán Maruzsa.

According to Balog, the developments will take place where there is the greatest need: of the 400 affected settlements, 292 are found in disadvantaged areas.

“There has not been such development in 30 years,” Balog said, adding that since 2010 more than 500 schools have been renovated in Hungary at a cost of HUF 38.2 billion (USD 150 million).