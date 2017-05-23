Mészáros gets into the grain processing business

Multi-billionaire Lőrinc Mészáros (pictured left) has made yet another state-subsidized acquisition, with one of his companies, Opimus Group, buying a six percent stake in a major grain processing facility, 444.hu reports.

The facility, which is to be built in Tiszapüspöki by the company Kall Ingredients, will receive major investments from the Hungarian government (HUF 9.2 billion) and from state banks Eximbank and MKB (HUF 30 billion). The government has called the facility a “national economic priority.”

Mészáros, who jumped 26 places last year to become Hungary’s fifth-wealthiest man, has demonstrated a knack for buying into business ventures that benefit from state investments or EU structural funds. His wild business successes in industries from media to agriculture to construction, along with his personal friendship with Prime Minster Viktor Orbán (pictured right), lead critics to suspect Mészáros is Orbán’s financial frontman.