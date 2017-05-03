Mészáros may purchase Hungary’s second-largest power plant

Lowly pipe-fitter-turned-billionaire business guru Lőrinc Mészáros is reportedly one of four contenders positioning themselves to buy the Mátra power plant (Mátrai Erőmű), Hungary’s second-largest, reports 444.hu.

Mészáros is truly a Renaissance man. Since Viktor Orbán came to power in 2010, the pipe-fitter has become a sort of business tycoon, expanding his business empire to include building and road construction, railroad construction, stadium construction, agriculture, television, publishing, campsite holdings, hotels, and football clubs (in Hungary and Croatia). The energy sector, however, is the one place into which the Don of Felcsút hath not yet dippeth his toeth.

The Mátra power plant is Hungary’s second-largest (after Paks), and provides Hungary with 13 percent of its energy supply. Its primary energy source comes from locally-mined lignite but the plant also operates a gas-turbine.

German shareholders RWE and EnBW own a combined 73 percent of the plant and are now looking to sell off their stake. A remaining 21.7 percent of the company is held by Hungary’s state-owned energy giant MVM.

According to 444.hu, the four main contenders competing for the plant are MVM, MET, Mészáros és Mészáros Kft., and Czech Republic-based EPH.

The Orbán government has done much to reshape Hungary’s energy sector since the second Orbán government was elected in 2010. Because energy is a strategically important sector, the state’s arsenal to regulate the energy market is vast and powerful. It can make or break players on the market, and has done so frequently in recent years.

As for MET and MVM, both are established energy giants in Hungary, but 444’s sources say MVM isn’t a serious contender for the power plant because its offer was the least favorable of the four, and the state-owned company lacks the political support needed to move forward with the purchase.

Unlike MVM, MET is not state-owned and rumors abound of the company’s outstanding relationship with high-level figures. MET Holding is an energy trading company incorporated in Switzerland. Its largest shareholder is Hungarian oil company MOL, but shares are also owned by Hungarian businessman István Garancsi (a close friend of the prime minister), György Nagy (a businessman connected to Hungary’s wealthiest man Sándor Csányi), Benjámin Lakatos (a former executive with MOL), and an obscure Russian businessman named Ilja Trubnikov.

And that is why Mészáros’ bid for the power plant is so surprising. Sources tell 444 that a scenario may be in the works in which Orbán may be seeking to redistribute the market in this area, perhaps in an effort to break MOL’s grip on the Hungarian energy market.

As 444 points out, in theory the Hungarian government has no say regarding who the German owners decide to sell to. In theory. But because RWE has other business interests in Hungary, the company will no doubt take into consideration any advice from the government about the sale of the power plant.