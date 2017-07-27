Ministry of Foreign Affairs will no longer employ photographer who assaulted female protester

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will no longer employ photographer Áron Borbáth, who physically assaulted a female protester at the Bálványos Open University on July 22, reports Index.hu.

“What this person has done is completely unacceptable for my part, thus naturally the Consulate will not employ him for any assignment in the future,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szíjjártó told HírTV.

Borbáth – primarily a wedding photographer – is the husband of an employee of the Hungarian Consulate in Miercurea Ciuc (Hungarian: Csíkszereda), Romania, and until last Saturday’s event was also employed by the Consulate as an official photographer.

During Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s speech Borbáth grabbed the protesting woman by the hair and hurled her to the ground, after which he stepped back while others continued to assault her while she was down. Hvg.hu filmed the whole incident.

Borbáth reportedly offered something of an apology on his Facebook page Saturday night, saying, “I know that what happened today was unacceptable. I beg pardon, I should not have acted in this way!”

Since then, his Facebook page and wedding photography website have gone offline.

Andrea Ladó, the female pulled to the ground, told hvg.hu she would not press charges against the people seen assaulting her in the video.