Momentum Movement supports the border fence

Youth party Momentum Movement supports the razor-wire fence along Hungary’s southern border with Serbia, but believes solidarity must be shown with “both the soldiers who work there and with the refugees.”

Momentum spokesperson Miklós Hajnal told the Hir TV Egyenesen program that public safety is lacking in Hungary partially thanks to many Hungarians being sent to the border to guard the fence.

“Concerning public safety, there’s still a lot which is not right in this country…because we sent a lot of people to the border [as guards], pulled them out of the cities and villages where they would work,” Hajnal said. “Our position is that there is a need for the fence, but we need to be in solidarity with both the soldiers who work there and with the refugees who are there and are willing to go through the truly legal process (sic) through which they can acquire asylum.”

Hajnal did not elaborate on what problems afflict Hungary concerning public safety.

Momentum has not publicized its official position concerning migration or border issues, but Hajnal’s statements indicate that the party considers Hungary’s current asylum policy legitimate despite numerous opinions and rulings from international organizations – like the European Court on Human Rights, the European Commission, the United Nations refugee agency, among others – that assert the process is not in line with European law and international treaties.

As an example of solidarity with refugees and the soldiers who keep them out of the country, Hajnal said Momentum has begun a collection to benefit both the soldiers and asylum seekers, which is to be split between the groups evenly.

Hajnal told Hir TV that his party would release its political program on October 15.

“It will be the kind of program that I’m certain a ton of experts will get behind,” Hajnal said.

Momentum has also announced a plan to lead guided tours of Budapest for foreign journalists and competitors in town for the FINA World Championships, in order to show them the government’s anti-Soros billboard campaign. According to the party, the inflated costs and “missing billions” involved in the organization of the FINA championship can’t be concealed forever, and they would like people arriving in Hungary to see what kinds of conditions prevail in the country.