Momentum welcomes Putin with Soviet-era street signs and newspaper clippings

On Monday, upstart opposition party Momentum welcomed Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin to Budapest by placing large stickers over street signs bearing the original communist-era names. Putin’s visit to Budapest coincides with opening ceremony of the 2017 Suzuki World Judo Championships. Media reports suggest Putin will the occasion to meet privately with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Putin’s visit to Budapest on Monday marks his second visit to Budapest in 2017 and his sixth visit in four years.

As part of Putin’s latest visit, Momentum’s activists set about placing stickers over street signs early Monday morning, reverting the names of the streets back to their communist era names.

Fővám Square’s was covered with a sticker reading Dimitrov Square, Lehel Square became Workers’ Square, Erzsébet Square became Sztálin Square, Ferenciek Square became Liberation Square, Ludovika Square became Béla Kun Square, Nyugati Square became Marx Square, Oktogon became November 7th Square, Király Street became Majakovszkij Street, and the Erzsébet and Teréz Boulevards became Lenin Boulevard.

Momentum activists also distributed copies of Soviet-era newspapers near Budapest subway underpasses to let Hungarians know about the historic ties between Hungary and Russia.

“Soviet party and government delegation led by Leonid Brezhnev arrives in our homeland”. The stamp over the text reads, “Let’s not allow for this to happen again!”