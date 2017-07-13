MSZP calls for special session to amend higher education law

The Hungarian Socialist Party’s (MSZP) parliamentary delegation is calling for a special parliamentary session to amend Hungary’s higher education law following an announcement by the European Commission that it would take the next step in an ongoing infringement proceeding against the country over the law known as Lex CEU.

MSZP co-chair István Ujhelyi warned Thursday that if Hungary is unable to give a perfect answer to the EC within a month as to how it will amend its law to come into line with European law and treaties, then the issue could go before the EU Court of Justice, which could come with serious financial consequences for the country.

The call for a special session comes the same day as the EC issued a warning to Hungary that the infringement proceeding against it for Lex CEU was one step closer to going before the EU Court of Justice.

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “We expect a reaction from the Hungarian authorities within a month. If the response is not satisfactory, the Commission can decide to go to the Court.”

Lex CEU has been widely criticized as prejudicial against the Central European University, a private higher education institution in Budapest founded by the Fidesz government’s nemesis George Soros.