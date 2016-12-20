Nóra Kunfalvi promoted to managing editor of TV2 morning program

TV2 journalist turned character assassin for hire Nóra Kunfalvi has been promoted to managing editor of TV2’s morning show Mokka, reports hvg.hu. Among her recent victims are former Tanitanék civil activist István Pukli, Budapest 5th district assemblyman Péter Juhász (Együtt) and former banking and media magnate Zoltán Spéder.

Before her promotion, Kunfalvi produced content for TV2’s evening news show Tények (“Facts”). Since Hungary’s second-largest commercial television channel was acquired by government film commissioner Andy Vajna, the once-respectable news program has become little more than a platform for Fidesz-instigated character assassination, and is representative of the lengths to which Hungary’s ruling party uses media to discredit opposition politicians, civil activists and those who have fallen out of favor with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his governing Fidesz party.

Vajna acquired TV2 in early 2016 with loans from Hungary’s state-owned banks Eximbank (the country’s import-export bank) and MKB. The previously heavily loss-making channel has enjoyed a surge in revenues thanks to copious state advertising, including the xenophobic government media campaigns of 2015 and 2016 targeting migrants.

TV2 is one of a dozen or so pro-government media outlets either launched or acquired by members of Orbán’s inner circle after his falling out with Lajos Simicska, the architect of Fidesz’s economic hinterland.