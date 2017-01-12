Orbán to new border guards- “Nowhere do human rights prescribe national suicide”

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán used the swearing-in ceremony of 532 new deputy border guards on Thursday to highlight his approach to human rights in the face of the ongoing refugee crisis. After the swearing-in at the Hungexpo convention center in Budapest, Orbán told the new recruits that their job was to protect Hungary’s borders and the safety of all Hungarians, “and that of all of Europe as well, as has been the fate of the nation for hundreds of years.”

The prime minister repeated his call for an end to “illegal immigration,” and vowed that border protection would continue to be an issue of great national importance, as those refugees who try to come to Europe do not wish to abide by European traditions and laws, but rather continue their own traditions of violence, crime and terror.

“Terror attacks, riots, violence, crime, ethnic and cultural clashes all show us that those who come do not want to live our lives,” Orbán told the border guards. “They want to continue living their lives, just on the European standard of living. We understand them but we can’t let them into Europe. Nowhere do human rights prescribe national suicide.”

The ceremony was attended by Orbán, Interior Minister Sándor Pintér and Interior Ministry parliamentary undersecretary Károly Kontrát.

Hungary has taken the hardest stance against refugees of any country in Europe, refusing to accept the 1,294 temporary asylum-seekers requested as part of an EU burden-sharing plan and spending tens of millions of euros on taxpayer-financed propaganda campaigns to turn public opinion against refugees. The government became the first in Europe to build a border fence since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Some of the asylum-seekers currently in Hungary are living in “inhumane conditions” at a tent camp in Körmend, even as Hungary experiences one of the coldest winters on record.