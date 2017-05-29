Orbán’s popularity takes a hit in the polls

A recent poll performed by Publicus (and published by Vasárnapi Hírek) has found that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s public support is waning. According to the survey, Orbán has lost one-fifth of his supporters since the beginning of the year. His popularity currently stands at around 40 percent (down from 49).

Former prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány also took a hit in the poll: he stood at around 21 percent support in January but recently slipped to 19. The Hungarian Socialist Party’s (MSZP) candidate for prime minister, László Botka, has been able to raise his support level to 43 percent since January. Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona has also increased his popularity since January to 34 percent.

What does this mean for Orbán? Nothing. According to Vasárnapi Hírek, ruling party Fidesz’s incredibly solid support base is unchallenged by any opposition party.

As far as party support levels go, Fidesz continues to dominate the playing field, with 25 percent of all respondents telling Publicus they would vote for the ruling party. MSZP is at 14 percent; Jobbik 10 percent; LMP and DK 3 percent each; Momentum Movement 2 percent; and Együtt 1 percent.