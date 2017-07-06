Police will cordon off Pride participants despite request for free march

Despite the organizers’ multiple requests for a cordon-free march, the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) ultimately decided to conduct a full-scale lockdown during the Budapest Pride March on Saturday, reports Index.hu. According to BRFK’s statement, police will secure events announced in Budapest with the forces and tools considered necessary in the given situation.

As we reported earlier, Pride spokesperson Cintia Karlik expressed her hope that this year police would let participants march without cordons. She praised the police’s cooperation up that point, but also declared that regardless of the police’s final decision, organizers will find a way to march without being hermetically locked away from the city.

When asked what the organizers would do should police decide at the last minute to deploy cordons, Karlik quoted now-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s 2009 statement after Fidesz MPs removed cordons erected by the governing Socialists:

“We waited, we were patient but everything has a limit […] it is time to show an example of protecting democracy.”

Organizers still underline that this procedure is unreasonable and disproportionate, and that they will do everything they can in order to march freely while keeping in mind security measures.

Cordoning off the entire length of the procession has been customary since the 2007 march when some 100 counter-protesters brutally attacked Pride participants. Pride organizers have requested a cordon-free march for several years from police in absence of renewed attacks by counter-protesters or extremist groups, but without result.