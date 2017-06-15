Political billboards have no political benefit, says Fidesz-tied researcher on state TV

Having spent tens of millions of dollars on national billboard campaigns over the past two years, Hungary’s governing Fidesz party would now have Hungarians believe that billboards are a thing of the past.

“Billboards set up by political parties have no political benefit, since people do not necessarily want to pay attention to politics outside campaign periods” said Strategic Director of the Fidesz-tied Center For Fundamental Rights István Kovács on state television just one day after the National Assembly voted down the governing Fidesz-KDNP coalition’s bill that would have prohibited political parties from setting up political billboards outside campaign periods, reports Hungarian news site 444.hu.

István Kovács stated that “according to some, the billboard is the product of the previous century and by now it does not have a mobilising power anymore.”

Kovács’s statements are hardly interpretable in the light of the government’s and its satellite organisations’ fondness for nationwide billboard campaigns outside of campaign period. The “Hungary is performing better” campaign, the xenophobic anti-migrant campaign, or the recent “Let’s stop Brussels” campaign, to mention a few, show just how indispensable are political billboards to the government.

The bill that was voted down on Wednesday most likely aimed to prevent Jobbik and other opposition parties from running billboards critical of the government and its policies outside of election season.

The past four weeks have witnessed a Jobbik billboard campaign depicting Viktor Orbán and other members of his government and inner circle