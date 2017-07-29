Poll: Fidesz-KDNP slightly increased their lead, left-wing parties weakened

The governing Fidesz and Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP) coalition managed to slightly increase their lead, while left-wing parties weakened in the last three months, according to pollster TÁRKI’s latest survey.

Fidesz-KDNP increased their support in the entire population by two percent to 35 percent, and by four percent to 55 percent among those with a party preference.

The radical-right Jobbik, portraying itself as Fidesz’s only true challenger in next spring’s general election, stagnated in the last quarter despite party president Gábor Vona’s effort to moderate the party’s image. Jobbik still stands at 11 percent among the entire population, and 17 percent among those with a party preference.

The Socialist Party (MSZP) fell back by three percent and now stands at seven percent support in the entire population. The former governing party lost four percent of voters with a party preference in the same period and now stands at 11 percent.

Both center-left Democratic Coalition (DK) and green party Politics Can Be Different (LMP) shrank by several points among both the general population and those with a party preference, while social-liberal Együtt (Together) stagnated at one percent both among all voters and those with a party preference. Dialogue for Hungary (PM) still does not reach one percent among all voters, but has one percent among those with a party preference.

The newcomer Momentum Movement (MoMo) managed to increase its support by one percent both among all voters and those with a party preference and now stands at two and three percent respectively.

Undecided voters are still the largest group among voters with 36 percent.

The poll was conducted between July 14 and 23 on a 1017-person random national sample that represents the adult population of Hungary.