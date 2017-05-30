Poll: Fidesz wanes, opposition gains

Support for ruling party Fidesz has contracted by 6 points since February, according to Republikon Institute’s latest survey, 24.hu reports. Fidesz maintains a sizable lead over all opposition parties but some parts of the country would prefer a left-wing government, according to the survey.

Fidesz’s popularity decreased by two points since April and six points since February among voters with a party preference, and now stands at 45 percent.

Meanwhile the opposition parties managed to gain a cumulative eight points. The Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) gained four points and the far-right Jobbik gained three, now standing at 19 and 17 percent respectively among voters with a party preference. Momentum Movement, which only recently became a party, is standing at four percent support, just beneath the election threshold. Micro parties LMP, Együtt and PM lost one point each in the last three months.

Among the total population, Fidesz is still way ahead of the other parties with 27 percent support, compared to MSZP with 12 percent and Jobbik with 10 percent. The biggest group is still undecided voters, who represent 39 percent of the population.

Republikon broke down the results to a regional level and it seems that in two out of seven Hungarian regions – Central Hungary (which includes the capital) and Southern Transdanubia – the left-wing parties have a lead over Fidesz. In the Southern Great Plain (Dél-Alföld) region they fall short of being on par with Fidesz. Although a large margin of error in the survey requires the results to be interpreted with caution, it seems that if the left-wing parties manage to form a suitable electoral alliance, next year’s parliamentary elections might have closer results than expected.